LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new housing development near Sunrise Mountain is bringing fresh attention to continued growth on the east side of Las Vegas.

The upcoming community, planned near East Owens Avenue, will feature 20 new homes ranging from five to eight bedrooms.

For longtime residents like Bill Thornhill, the east side’s appeal has always been its scenery and sense of community.

“We’re looking at the mountain here,” Thornhill said. “It’s my playground; it’s my front yard.”

Adriana Gonzalez-Chavez heard from locals about what makes the area special to them:

New 20-home development signals continued growth in east Las Vegas

Darryl Exom, who moved to east Las Vegas in 2011, says the area’s open space and mountain views are part of what makes it feel like home.

“This is my backyard here,” Exom said. “I just drive here up Lake Mead and I got all the area I need.”

But those views may soon include new construction as development continues moving into the area.

Exom says he sees opportunity in the growth.

“I see there’s a lot of opportunity for development,” he said. “There’s a lot of single-home lots, and there’s a lot of multi-development lots. I’m looking forward to seeing some of that build up.”

The project is being developed by Taylor Morrison’s Las Vegas division. Chloe Zubka with the company says the homes will include four floor plans ranging from just over 4,000 square feet to nearly 4,700 square feet.

“Two of the plans will come with attached RV garages, and then the other ones will offer up to four-car garages,” Zubka said.

She says opportunities to build in the valley are becoming more limited, making the east side especially attractive for developers.

“Land is limited out here, so we are excited whenever we can get a land deal,” Zubka said. “This is a very exciting project for us.”

Local realtor Joseline Yepez says more families from out of state are also showing interest in east Las Vegas because of the larger lot sizes and space available.

“I’m seeing a lot of families moving in from Seattle, Washington,” Yepez said. “The benefits are that they’re looking for huge lots like the ones that Vegas has to offer.”

As redevelopment continues across east Las Vegas, residents say they welcome the investment while hoping the community’s character remains intact.

“I love it over here,” Exom said. “This is my forever home. I’m not going anywhere.”