LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas foundation is helping young musicians pursue their passion without the financial burden that often comes with music education.

WATCH | East Las Vegas reporter Adriana Gonzalez-Chavez talked with the siblings who founded the foundation:

Las Vegas siblings create free music education program for young musicians across Southern Nevada

For Kayla and Jovonie Tejero-Holmes, the mission has always been about more than music.

The siblings grew up in a low-income community on the east side of Las Vegas. Now, through the Tejero-Holmes Foundation, they are working to make sure financial barriers do not stop students from chasing their musical dreams.

“So my brother, he's the one that actually got me into music,” said Kayla, founder of the Tejero-Holmes Foundation. “I remember he started in violin and continued on to play cello, and then from there, when I was about seven, I decided to go with piano.”

Music became a family bond and eventually a lifelong mission.

Jovonie first discovered his passion for music in sixth grade. He later shared that love with his siblings while attending a performing arts school. He went on to study music at UNLV and earned his master’s degree at the University of Nebraska at Omaha.

At age 30, he founded the Tejero-Holmes Foundation, a nonprofit that provides free orchestral music education and instruments to students across Southern Nevada.

“I knew that money was the thickest barrier when it came to accessibility of high-quality music education,” Jovonie said. “So my goal was, I need to do everything in my power to eliminate that barrier.”

The foundation focuses on access and representation, creating a space where young musicians can grow artistically while also feeling supported and seen.

For students like Corrine and Sophia, who both play the cello at the Las Vegas Academy of the Arts, the program offers more than just instruction.

“It’s just been a very open environment where I could be myself and play how I'd like to,” said Corrine, a student in the Tejero-Holmes Foundation. “I think definitely the choices in music are so much more diverse than you would see in just your normal orchestra at school.”

Sophia said music can have a powerful impact on everyone.

“I think music is amazing for everyone,” Sophia said. “I think it can improve everyone's life if we all just have a little music in our lives.”

For the Tejero-Holmes siblings, the work is deeply personal and rooted in family.

“I don't know if I can articulate it in words when it comes to playing with your siblings,” Jovonie said. “It's a really, really special bond that I don't think can be replicated in any other way.”

The Tejero-Holmes Foundation continues to provide students across Southern Nevada with free access to instruments, orchestral training and mentorship, helping the next generation build confidence, community and opportunity through music.

This youth orchestra is tuition-free and does not require any auditions. Just register anytime throughout the school year and show up to rehearsals.

Saturdays:



Concert Orchestra from 12 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.

An ensemble for developing string musicians

3130 McLeod Dr., Las Vegas, NV 89121



Chamber Orchestra from 2:30 p.m. - 5 p.m.

An ensemble for more challenging repertoire

3130 McLeod Dr., Las Vegas, NV 89121



The Rising Strings Academy

Saturdays from 10 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

3130 McLeod Dr., Las Vegas, NV 89121

If you would like to sponsor a student, there are five different tiers of donation ranging from $250 to $10,000, depending on the instrument that will be purchased and the number of lessons.

Details about the tiers and how to donate can be found AT THIS LINK.