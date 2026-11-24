LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With millions of Americans preparing to hit the road for Thanksgiving, some Las Vegas drivers are seeing welcome relief at the pump.

Gas prices have been trending downward ahead of the holiday, but for families watching their budgets, every dollar still matters.

East Las Vegas resident Tonyah Floyd said the cost of filling up has forced her to be more strategic when planning for the holidays.



“You buy gas and then you turn around, you need more again,” Floyd said.

Recently, though, she has started noticing some relief at the pump.

“There is a noticeable change. Every little bit helps, every little bit counts,” she said. “Instead of $6 and change, I'm seeing $5 and change instead.”

Las Vegas resident Dove Laverdure has noticed the drop, too. Because his vehicle takes premium gasoline, he said filling up can be particularly expensive.

“It takes premium, so it was $6.61. Now it's $5.70. It's looking really good so far,” Laverdure said.

AAA data also shows gas prices trending downward across Nevada.

“Right now, in Nevada, you're paying about $4.72 per gallon of regular gasoline, and the good news is that's down 17 cents from a week ago, it's down 59 cents from a month ago,” said Doug Johnson with AAA.

However, drivers traveling for Thanksgiving may not want to count on prices continuing to fall through the holiday.

Johnson said the busy travel period could result in a slight, short-term increase before prices begin dropping again.

“There could be a little bit of a slight increase in the price of gas this week, this week alone,” Johnson said. “But then we do anticipate it'll probably go back down after the holiday.”

For people getting behind the wheel this holiday season, Laverdure recommends planning ahead and filling the tank rather than buying smaller amounts of gas throughout the trip.

“Fill up instead of, you know, paying 20 here, 20 there, 20 there,” Laverdure said. “Definitely fill up. You're saving a little bit more, especially if you're traveling from state to state.”