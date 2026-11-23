LAS VEGAS, Nev. — GasBuddy completed a survey of 649 gas stations in Las Vegas and determined that prices had fallen 17 cents since last week, with an average price of $4.74. This price is nearly 59 cents lower than a month ago but around 93 cents more than a year ago.

Data gathered from 150,000 stations across the country by GasBuddy showed the national average for a regular gallon of gas fell by nearly 18 cents per gallon compared to last week, averaging $3.56. That is 74 cents cheaper than a month ago but still nearly 53 cents higher than a year ago.

“Gasoline and diesel prices fell in virtually every state over the last week, pushing the national average price of gasoline to its lowest level since mid-March just ahead of Thanksgiving,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

Going a few years back, gas was $3.93, $4.69, $4.12, $3.63 and $3.82 on Nov. 23 from 2021 to 2025, respectively.

The national average of diesel has fallen around 19 cents from last week and is still over $5 at $5.08. According to reports, the cheapest station was $3.85, while the most expensive was $5.92. The lowest price in the state was $3.58, while the highest was $6.45.

Prices in areas around Las Vegas since last week include Nevada at $4.56, down 16 cents per gallon; San Bernardino at $5.23, down 15 cents; and Riverside at $5.22, down 15 cents from last week.