LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In the heart of east Las Vegas, El Mercado has become more than just a marketplace; it’s a hub where businesses find not only financial success but also a strong sense of community.

WATCH | As your east Las Vegas reporter, Adriana Gonzalez-Chavez went out to the marketplace to hear from businesses:

El Mercado in east Las Vegas brings business, culture and community together

For six years, 911 Taco Bar has been a staple of El Mercado, making it the oldest business in the plaza. Owners Idanea Archuleta and her husband said their success stems from the Latino community’s commitment to supporting one another.

“I feel like within the Latino community, it’s all about culture and supporting one another. As long as you have good food and good ambiance, people are showing up,” Archuleta said.

She emphasized that their role in east Las Vegas goes beyond serving food.

“You’re constantly trying to see what you can do for your community — what you can bring to the table and how to help in any way," she explained. "It doesn’t have to be catering, it doesn’t have to be food."

El Mercado embraces cultural diversity, offering flavors from around the world. Among its newer businesses is Sari Sari, a shop dedicated to serving the Filipino community as well as introducing Filipino snacks and coffee to all visitors.

Co-owner Dinah Elich said the store is stocked with snacks that bring comfort and nostalgia.

“Filipinos love to eat and they love their snacks. Whatever their favorites, it’s all in here,” she said.

Her fiancé and fellow co-owner, Daryll Mckelvuy, said opening Sari Sari has been an opportunity to connect with the community in a meaningful way.

“It’s been a really good opportunity for us to come in and help the Filipino community, and everything else, and it’s really been great for us,” he said.

Sari Sari will host its grand opening on Friday, inviting community members to explore their cultural snacks, coffee and unique offerings.

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