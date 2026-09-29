East Las Vegas senior living residents raise concerns over ongoing bed bug infestation

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Residents at Boulder Palms Senior Apartments in east Las Vegas said they are dealing with a persistent bed bug problem that has left some frustrated, uncomfortable and searching for answers.

Paul Selover, who has lived at the complex for about eight years, said the infestation has affected his quality of life and cost him hundreds of dollars in attempts to solve the problem on his own.

WATCH | East Las Vegas man faces ongoing bed bug infestation:

East Las Vegas man faces ongoing bed bug issues

“They just run havoc on me,” Selover said. “It’s all scratching and itching. It’s not comfortable at all.”

Selover said the issue has led to sleepless nights and constant discomfort. He showed visible bumps he said were caused by the bugs and explained that he has spent money on powders, sprays and other treatments without success.

“I’ve spent a fortune on powders and sprays and putting it all over,” he said.

According to Selover, the problem extends beyond his apartment.

“The problem is it’s through the whole building,” he said. “It’s through all the other buildings.”

While some residents told Channel 13 they have not experienced the same issue, others living in Selover’s building said they are also struggling with bed bugs.

The concerns were brought to management at Boulder Palms Senior Living. An on-site manager declined to answer questions on camera and referred inquiries to the corporate office.

Nicholas Haley with the Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada said tenants facing these kinds of conditions do have legal options.

“You need to inform your landlord, whoever conducts the property management for it, let them know about the issue as soon as you can and give them a deadline,” Haley said. “You want to give them 14 days, typically, because that’s what the statute has.”

After learning about the process, Selover said he would support collective action from residents.

One of the solutions that Selover and his neighbors could do is write a letter to the office to let them know about the bed bugs. Selover said it's definitely something he would do.

“Oh, absolutely,” Selover responded. “I’d put it on a petition and walk around and get everybody’s signature.”

Pest control crews are expected to spray the property Thursday. Channel 13 plans to follow up to see whether management and residents are able to reach a long-term solution to address the infestation.