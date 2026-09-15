LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As east Las Vegas continues to grow and see new development, some residents say they want to make sure their community is not left behind when it comes to everyday needs — especially access to grocery stores and healthier food options.

WATCH | East Las Vegas reporter Adriana Gonzalez-Chavez talked with locals about what they would like to see in their neighborhood:

East Las Vegas residents want more grocery stores as development continues

Over the last several months, major redevelopment projects have taken shape across the east side, from historic golf courses making way for new housing developments to a new police substation and plans for a future fire safety training center.

Now, some residents say they want to see that same level of investment go toward grocery stores and food accessibility.

“It would be nice to see different things, maybe a Sprouts, different types of things coming around like healthier foods,” said east side resident Rosanne Guillemette.

Guillemette has lived on the east side for six years. She says residents love their community, but want to see the same variety of businesses and food options available in other parts of the Las Vegas valley.

“We still love the east side and we have great qualities on the east side," Guillemette said. "We have great people on the east side that have been here for years, and we would just like to be remembered."

She is not alone.

Longtime resident Miriam Martinez says grocery options in some neighborhoods remain limited, even as more people move into the area.

“There’s a lot of construction on the east side, and as more people move here, well, we need more,” Martinez said.

The city’s “Future East Las Vegas” plan includes maps showing access to full-service grocery stores within walking distance of neighborhoods as part of the broader redevelopment vision for Ward 3.

When asked about bringing more grocery stores to the east side, city leaders said decisions on new stores are ultimately up to private landowners and businesses. However, city officials say they are working with developers and business owners to support revitalization efforts in the area, including additional housing developments, parks and commercial growth.

For some residents, the changes are long overdue.

“I feel like we’re behind compared to other parts of Vegas. We’re definitely behind,” said east Las Vegas resident Cameron Davis. “So yes, we have been neglected. I think it’s definitely time for us to get some plan in order.”