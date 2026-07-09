LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Residents at Villa Bodega, a 55-plus mobile home community in east Las Vegas, say damaged roads throughout the neighborhood are creating safety concerns for seniors and people with mobility issues.

WATCH | East Las Vegas reporter Adriana Gonzalez-Chavez went out to the area to listen to concerned residents:

East Las Vegas residents raise safety concerns over damaged roads at Villa Borega

Cheryl Jones, who has lived in the community for five years, says uneven pavement and holes in the roads have made simple walks through the neighborhood difficult and dangerous.

“I walk with a neighbor that uses a cane,” Jones said. “Her cane got stuck in one of the holes where the road had lifted up, and I caught her.”

Jones says several residents have struggled to safely navigate the community, including one neighbor recovering from knee surgery who used a wheelchair.

“Last Christmas we had a neighbor who had knee surgery,” Jones said. “I couldn’t push her wheelchair into the rec room because of the hole near the handicap parking. It took three of us to physically lift her and the wheelchair over it.”

Jones says she is speaking up on behalf of older residents in the community, including neighbors in their 70s, 80s and 90s, who enjoy walking outside but worry about falling.

She also raised concerns about rent increases at the property and says she would like to see more investment in road repairs.

“Use the money from the increase to fix our community and make it safe for older people,” Jones said.

Channel 13 contacted Villa Bodega management multiple times regarding residents’ concerns about road conditions and rent increases. Management did not provide a timeline for repairs but shared a statement:

"Thank you for your inquiry regarding Villa Borega. The satisfaction of our residents is very important to us, and we appreciate the opportunity to hear from them and understand and address their concerns.



Villa Borega is a highly desirable 293-site manufactured home community featuring mountain views, landscape with a tree-lined setting, and amenities that include a large swimming pool, a relaxing whirlpool spa, and a fully equipped fitness center.



Rent levels at the property have increased an average of approximately 4.9% annually over the last three years, which includes the 2026 increase of 5.1%.



Villa Borega resurfaced the roads of the entire community over the last 10 years and has a road repair and paving plan in place.



We look forward to working together with the residents of Villa Borega for many years to come as we ensure the community remains among the premiere manufactured housing communities in the Las Vegas area." Villa Bodega management

For now, Jones says she simply wants a safer community for her neighbors.

“I’m just trying to help my community,” she said. “Because I’d like to.”

Villa Borega management says it plans to continue working with residents while maintaining the community. Residents, meanwhile, say they are still waiting for clearer answers on when road repairs will happen.