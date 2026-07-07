LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As monsoon season begins across Southern Nevada, east Las Vegas residents say long-awaited flood control improvements near the Flamingo Wash could not come soon enough.

WATCH | East Las Vegas reporter Adriana Gonzalez-Chavez heard from residents and officials ahead of monsoon season:

East Las Vegas residents hope flood improvements bring relief ahead of monsoon season

Flash flood season typically runs from July through September, bringing the potential for dangerous roadway flooding, fast-moving water and emergency rescues throughout the Las Vegas valley.

Officials are now working on improvements near the Flamingo Wash aimed at better protecting nearby homes, businesses and drivers during heavy storms.

Even with those upgrades in progress, fire departments across the valley are already preparing for what can quickly become life-threatening conditions.

"As that body of water gets moving, it's pretty easy for it to sweep away individuals or vehicles, and so we train to be able to go out and help people if they get stuck in that," said Collin McTaggart, captain of the Technical Rescue Team with the Henderson Fire Department.

On Monday, Henderson firefighters participated in an annual swift water rescue training exercise at Cowabunga Bay as crews prepare for peak monsoon activity.

While flooding can happen anywhere in the valley, residents in east Las Vegas say the Flamingo Wash area has needed attention for years.

Gavin Clemons, who frequently drives through the area, said improvements could make a noticeable difference for both drivers and nearby businesses.

“Absolutely,” Clemons said when asked whether the area has needed flood improvements for a long time. “Driving through this area, looking at some of the buildings when I drive through, flood improvements would absolutely benefit this area.”

Clemons added that poor roadway conditions during storms can make driving difficult.

“We’re sitting at a Tesla charging station, so I kind of care about my car,” he said. “Driving through here is a pain, but this is the closest charger to me.”

Fire officials are also reminding residents to avoid driving or walking through floodwaters, even when the water appears shallow.

“The rule of thumb we like to say is six inches can take a human and 12 inches can actually take an entire vehicle,” McTaggart said. “So if you see those waters rising, just make sure you use precaution. Don’t cross them. Stay out of them.”

Officials said public awareness remains one of the most important tools in preventing injuries and deaths during monsoon season.

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