LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The East Las Vegas Library is helping residents improve their health and reduce stress by offering free monthly yoga classes in both Spanish and English.

The classes, held one Sunday each month, are designed to make wellness more accessible for community members of all backgrounds and income levels.

WATCH | East Las Vegas reporter Adriana Gonzalez-Chavez heard from locals about how the offering has helped them:

East Las Vegas Library brings free bilingual yoga classes to the community

Organizers said the goal is to create a welcoming environment where residents can focus on movement, mindfulness and overall well-being without worrying about cost or language barriers.

“The east side has a demographic of over 60% Hispanic,” said Sadie Hinson, a programming specialist with the East Las Vegas Library. “We are in the heart of the Hispanic community over here and we see that in the library, of people coming through and being predominantly or exclusively Spanish speakers.”

During the class, instructors guide participants through stretches, breathing exercises and meditation in both languages at the same time. For many attendees, that bilingual approach has made trying yoga feel less intimidating.

“I did have one lady on the way out say to me, ‘You know what, this is my very first time doing this. I didn’t know if I would be able to do it,’” said yoga instructor Nina Alvarenga with Yoga for Life Las Vegas. “Also having the Spanish was very comforting and I feel so good.”

Participants said the classes are making a noticeable difference in their daily lives.

“Before, my joints always used to be hurting,” attendee Raquel Rosales said. “All that has been gone with just doing this kind of activity. It’s wonderful.”

Rosales said the classes also help relieve stress and improve her energy throughout the day.

“It just makes you feel wonderful inside and out,” she said. “I leave out of here happier, with more strength to continue all my chores throughout my day. It’s just great. I love it.”

Library staff said the wellness program reflects a broader effort to expand the role of libraries beyond books and technology by creating opportunities for community connection and healthier living.

The classes are free and participants do not need to bring any equipment. Yoga mats are provided while supplies last, making it easy for first-time participants to join.

The next yoga class will be Aug. 16 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

To register, click HERE.

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