LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As rising costs continue to impact families across Southern Nevada, some east Las Vegas residents are finding support in an unexpected place — their local library.

WATCH | East Las Vegas families turn to libraries for free resources as costs continue to rise:

East Las Vegas families turn to libraries for free resources as costs continue to rise

At the East Las Vegas Library, families are taking advantage of a variety of free resources, from books and meals to English classes and job assistance programs.

Ingri Moreno Lopez, a mother of four, recently brought her two daughters to the library to pick out their first books.

“This is my second time and I decided to bring my two daughters today so they can pick out their first books,” Lopez said.

Lopez said she was surprised to discover just how many free services the library offers.

“My husband, for example, is printing out a book right now,” Lopez said. “I did see a couple of posters in the entrance as well that they offer classes for non-English speakers, and I see that they have events here too, so it’s really nice.”

Library staff said more families have been turning to the library as household budgets become tighter.

“People have been struggling a bit,” said Susana Galindo, scheduling specialist at the East Las Vegas Library. “They’ve been wanting to be a part of a community and I think these past few months, especially this year, people have been introducing themselves more towards the library and seeing all of our free programs and how much it brings the community together.”

Galindo said the library offers programs for all age groups, including free lunches, arts programs and senior luncheons.

“We offer a lot of free programs that people can either do with the arts, or we offer free lunches,” Galindo said. “There’s anything from babies and toddlers to seniors.”

The library also provides free English classes for Spanish speakers and help for people looking for work or educational opportunities.

“Need help with job assistance and finding jobs, and so being able to meet them at their level and help them learn English as well as get the high school diploma that they need to search for employment opportunities and beyond,” said John Ollado, a literacy assistant at the East Las Vegas Library.

For Lopez, the library offers more than just financial relief.

“It’s a really nice experience seeing their faces,” Lopez said about her daughters. “They’re really excited and they have a little area for the kids to play as well.”

The East Las Vegas Library scheduling can be found AT THIS LINK.

September is Library Card Sign Up Month, where new and existing library card holders can use their library card number to win prizes, such as tickets to a Golden Knights or Raiders game, passes to the Glittering Lights holiday display, or Library District-branded swag. For details, visit THIS LINK.