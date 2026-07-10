EAST LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Community is built from culture and a sense of belonging, and one east Las Vegas center is working to make sure residents feel both supported and connected.

The East Las Vegas Community Center has served the valley for decades, but community leaders say the work of building relationships and preserving culture is ongoing.

“It’s always been instilled in me that we build community to make life better,” said Guillermo Bonnet-Laboy, the community director.

WATCH | Community center helps east Las Vegas residents preserve culture and build belonging

Community center helps east Las Vegas residents preserve culture and build belonging

Bonnet-Laboy said one of the most important roles of a community center is creating a safe and welcoming space where people feel represented and connected to their culture.

That mission is reflected in programs like Kanikapila, a Hawaiian music gathering hosted at the center.

“It gives you a sense of belonging,” said Haunani Liu, a Kanikapila member. “Belonging to something that’s important. Belonging to something that’s cultural. Belonging to something that’s Hawaii.”

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Liu said when she first came to the center, she wasn’t sure where to go or how to get involved.

“When I first came here, I didn’t know where to go. I didn’t know what to do. I had no connection like this,” she said.

Now, she encourages others to step outside their comfort zones and participate in community activities.

Bonnet-Laboy said cultural representation at the center helps residents feel secure and at home.

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“Number one, it makes them feel safe,” he said. “It gives them a sense of home.”

Las Vegas Councilwoman Olivia Diaz said community centers can have a lasting impact on families by providing educational, cultural and recreational opportunities in a safe environment.

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“Community centers are to help support any need,” Diaz said. “Whether you want your child to learn how to play the guitar, or you want them to partake in folkloric dance classes, the course offerings are robust.”

Diaz added that programs are not just for children. Adults can also take advantage of educational opportunities through partnerships with organizations like the College of Southern Nevada.

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“There’s never a point where it’s too late for adults to brush up on areas maybe we didn’t have the opportunity to before,” Diaz said.

The center also offers financial assistance programs to help families attend classes or try new activities. Staff members said the application process is simple.