EAST LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Students in the Clark County School District are getting the opportunity to learn in more than one language — and educators say the benefits could shape their futures for years to come.

At Robert E. Lake Elementary School in East Las Vegas, students are part of CCSD’s dual language program, where classes are taught fully in both English and Spanish. For second-grader Selina Salinas, that means spending one full day learning in English and the next entirely in Spanish.

WATCH | CCSD dual language program gives students a head start on their future

CCSD dual language program gives east Las Vegas students a head start on their future

“Puedo hablar con mis amigas en ingles y español,” Selina said. “I can talk to my friends and family in English and Spanish.”

While students enjoy switching between languages, district leaders say the program is about far more than conversation skills.

“When they leave the school district or they’re ready to apply for college or apply for a job, they are biliterate,” said Erick Casallas, assistant superintendent of CCSD’s English Language Learner Division. “Which is different from being bilingual, meaning that I can speak, read, write and listen in both languages confidently.”

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Workforce experts say those skills are increasingly valuable in Southern Nevada’s economy.

“It’s very important,” said Alex James, branch manager at United Staffing Associates. “It’s something that you can fall back on in any walk of life, in any career path. Being bilingual is incredible.”

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James said Las Vegas employers — especially in industries like hospitality and entertainment — are placing greater importance on bilingual employees as the city continues to welcome visitors from around the world.

“The trajectory of bilingual necessity by clients, by the Las Vegas Strip, is just going to continue to grow,” he said.

School leaders say the benefits of dual-language learning also extend into academics and social development.

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“Our kids will have the vocabulary and the language to speak about math, science, reading — all of the things,” said Robert E. Lake Elementary Principal Paula Zepher. “And it’s not just a speaking piece.”

Zepher said students in the program build confidence, critical thinking skills and stronger communication abilities as they learn to navigate two languages every day.

Parents say the impact reaches beyond the classroom.

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“A family goal of ours is to also learn Spanish,” said Bianca Contreras, whose daughter Penelope is enrolled in the program. “So it’s really motivated us as a family to learn and grow together and be biliterate.”

Penelope described the experience in her own way.

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“I have an English hand, I have a Spanish hand,” she said. “I connect them with the bridge. What I know in English, I know in Spanish. What I know in Spanish, I know in English.”

Open enrollment for CCSD’s dual language program closes Friday. Families interested in applying can visit itsyourchoice.ccsd.net.