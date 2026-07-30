LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A once-closed school campus in east Las Vegas is getting a second life as a new public charter school prepares to open its doors this fall.

The former Nevada Prep campus will reopen as the Academies of Math and Science (AMS), a tuition-free K-8 public charter school focused on serving families across the east side of the valley.

WATCH | East Las Vegas reporter Adriana Gonzalez-Chavez heard from parents, the principal and a teacher about the opportunities for students in the east valley:

An east Las Vegas school campus gets a new life as a free charter school

Parents, students and teachers gathered at the campus during a welcoming event ahead of the upcoming school year, sharing excitement about the new educational opportunity coming to the community.

“For her to learn a lot, she’s really excited, so I think she’s going to do really good here,” said Claudia, a parent attending the event.

AMS leadership said the school’s mission is rooted in expanding access to high-quality education for all students, regardless of financial circumstances.

“One of the things that really drew me to AMS and to this particular school in this community is because there is a lack of high-quality schools in the area,” said Andrea Tee, principal at AMS. “Many of our surrounding schools are rated one star.”

Teachers at the school said they hope the campus will help create more opportunities for local students and families.

“Any amount of education is what any kid needs in general, but here I think having a very strong education will allow kids here to have limitless opportunities,” said AMS teacher Srushti Saxena.

The reopening of the campus marks a new chapter for a building that once faced closure, now becoming a place centered on education, creativity and opportunity for east Las Vegas families.

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