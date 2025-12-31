Whatnot | 12/31/25

Meet The Boyzzz — Las Vegas-based entrepreneurs Merik Smith and Zion Beron. Using live selling on Whatnot, they’ve found a dynamic way to connect with customers, showcase their products, and scale their operations faster than ever.

Filmed in their warehouse, Merik and Zion share the inspiration behind their brand, their journey as small business owners, and how the live selling community has empowered them to turn their passion into profit. Whatnot’s tools and support allow sellers like The Boyzzz to engage directly with buyers, build loyal communities, and grow confidently.

For anyone curious about leveraging live selling to elevate their own business, The Boyzzz prove that with the right platform and mindset, big opportunities are just a click away.

This segment was paid for by Whatnot