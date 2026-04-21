Vegas Unstripped | 4/21/26

Las Vegas’ vibrant off-Strip culinary scene takes center stage as Vegas Unstripped returns on April 26. Kari Garcia and Gary Lamorte joined the show to share what makes this festival so special, highlighting its mission to celebrate local chefs and their creativity. Unlike traditional food events, this experience is entirely chef-driven, giving culinary talent the freedom to showcase unique, one-night-only dishes.

Since its launch, Vegas Unstripped has focused on bringing the community together while supporting a greater cause. The event not only spotlights some of the valley’s most exciting chefs, but also gives back, with proceeds helping underserved local charities.

