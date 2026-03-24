UnitedHealthcare | 3/24/26

Health care can feel overwhelming, especially as we get older, but experts say having a primary care provider can make a major difference. Dr. Rhonda L. Randall of UnitedHealthcare explains that a consistent relationship with a primary care physician helps patients stay on top of preventive care, catch potential issues early, and better understand their overall health.

Rather than only visiting a doctor when something feels wrong, regular check-ins with a primary care provider create a clearer picture of long-term health. This is especially important for older adults managing chronic conditions, as a PCP can coordinate care, track medications, and help avoid unnecessary hospital visits—ultimately improving outcomes and lowering costs.

This segment is paid for by UnitedHealthcare