UBI Telehealth | 4/01/25

UBI Telehealth is bringing a new level of convenience to healthcare in Las Vegas. Led by Dr. Nima Mowzoon, the telehealth platform connects patients directly with UBI physicians for expert consultations. With a focus on health and wellness, UBI provides tailored solutions and treatments to help individuals achieve their best quality of life.

Dr. Mowzoon introduced UBI Telehealth, explaining its services, and highlighting how patients can benefit from virtual healthcare. As the demand for accessible medical care grows, UBI aims to provide a seamless and effective way for people to receive expert guidance from the comfort of their homes.

This segment is paid for by UBI Telehealth