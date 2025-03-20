Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

UBI Telehealth | 3/20/25

GLP-1 medications are making headlines in medical weight loss—learn how they impact overall health and chronic disease prevention.
Posted

GLP-1 medications are generating buzz as a breakthrough in medical weight loss, but their benefits go beyond shedding pounds. Dr. Nima Mowzoon, CEO of UBI Telehealth, explains how these treatments work and their role in a long-term healthy lifestyle. Used correctly, GLP-1s can help regulate appetite, improve metabolism, and reduce the risk of chronic conditions like heart disease, stroke, and diabetes.

However, understanding the science behind them is key. These medications aren’t a quick fix but a tool that, when combined with healthy habits, can support overall well-being. With expert insight, we break down the facts to help you make informed decisions about your health journey.

This segment is paid for by UBI Telehealth

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo