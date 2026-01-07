Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Total Transformation | 1/7/26

Dr. Kathleen Nash reveals the surprising hidden issues that can block weight loss, sharing transformational stories from three women who finally discovered what was really holding them back.
Weight Loss Success Stories with Dr. Kathleen Nash
Posted

Dr. Kathleen Nash breaks down why so many women struggle to lose weight despite doing everything “right.” She explains that the real problem is often an internal imbalance most people don’t realize they have.

Laura’s journey begins the moment she uncovers the issue that kept her from losing more than 130 pounds until age 58.

Sarah then reveals the second hidden problem that silently stopped her progress for years.

And CJ’s story shows how addressing her underlying block led to rapid changes, including relief from fibromyalgia and depression.

Each transformation highlights how identifying the true cause can completely change the outcome. 

This segment is paid for by Total Transformation

