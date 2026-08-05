Thrive Health IV Clinic, P.C | 8/5/26

Thyroid Eye Disease (TED) is a complex condition that can affect vision, eye comfort, and quality of life. We visited Oculoplastic surgeon Dr. Raymond Douglas to discuss the latest breakthroughs in diagnosing and treating TED, including targeted therapies designed to reduce inflammation, improve double vision, and lessen eye bulging.

During the segment, he'll explain why early diagnosis is important and how patients in Las Vegas now have access to specialized care and advanced treatment options close to home. Learn more about the condition, its symptoms, and the innovative therapies helping patients achieve better outcomes.

This segment is paid for by Thrive Health IV Clinic, P.C