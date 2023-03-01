The Shade Tree | 3/1/23

The Shade Tree is a 24-hour accessible emergency shelter for domestic violence and human tracking survivors and their children announce the return of Champagne and Pearls, the organization’s signature event showcasing Southern Nevada’s female leaders in honor of International Women’s Day. The event takes place on Sunday, March 5, three days in advance of International Women’s Day observed on Wednesday, March 8.
Posted at 12:15 PM, Mar 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-01 15:15:06-05
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.