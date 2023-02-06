Watch Now
Morning Blend

The Mirage | 2/6/23

Posted at 9:54 AM, Feb 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-06 12:54:28-05

Offering a selection of specialty cocktails from fan-favorite restaurants on the casino floor, The Mirage is the sexiest destination to celebrate a romantic night out with loved ones, a fun-filled Galentine’s on The Strip, or to toast to your independence. All Valentine’s Day cocktails will be available throughout the month of February.

