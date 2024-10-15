The Meat Wagon| 10/15/24

The Meat Wagon is celebrating a major milestone—the first anniversary of its restaurant, which opened following the success of its popular food truck. Known for its delicious fried chicken and signature flatbread sandwiches, The Meat Wagon takes pride in making everything from scratch. Owner Chris Cascio emphasizes their commitment to working with local farms and ranches that prioritize the respectful care of their animals.
