The Future | 1/15/26

At CES, Nightfood Holdings is giving a firsthand look at the future of hospitality with AI-powered service robotics. CEO Ried Floco demonstrates two autonomous robots built to handle real-world hotel tasks, from beverage service to deliveries and logistics, all without replacing human workers.

The segment explores how Robotics-as-a-Service is helping hotels boost efficiency, maintain safety, and enhance guest experiences. Viewers will see robots navigating crowded hallways, opening doors, and even using elevators, highlighting the practical and innovative applications of robotics in tourism and hospitality. As technology adoption accelerates, these robots are showing how AI can support staff and streamline operations in dynamic environments.

This segment is paid for by The Future