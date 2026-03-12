The Backstage Experience | Oscars | 3/12/26

With Hollywood’s biggest night right around the corner, The Backstage Experience host Dave Morales joined us to talk all things Oscars. From the major categories like Best Picture, Actor, and Actress to the standout films audiences shouldn’t miss, Dave says this year’s nominees represent one of the strongest years for movies in recent memory. Among his top picks to take home awards are Sinners, One Battle After Another, and Hamnet, three films he says showcase incredible storytelling and performances. Whether you’re filling out an Oscars ballot or just looking for your next movie night pick, Dave’s recommendations are a great place to start. Don’t miss the Oscars broadcast live this Sunday night on ABC.