Stick to the Rules | 12/31/25

Ever wonder why goalies tap the posts three times before a game? Or why players never step on the lines when entering the rink? Hockey is full of rituals designed to focus the mind and boost confidence.

From lucky socks and pre-game meals to post-win handshake lines, these traditions are woven into the fabric of the sport. The Golden Knights share some of their favorite routines, giving fans a glimpse of the routines that help players stay consistent, confident, and, yes, a little superstitious.

These rituals may seem odd, but in hockey, every detail counts when chasing victory. Watch the Golden Knights bring the heat at T-Mobile Arena or on The Spot Vegas 34 — just remember, even fighting has rules. GO KNIGHTS GO!

