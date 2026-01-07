Stick to the Rules | 1/7/6

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Stick to the Rules

The Vegas Golden Knights give fans a behind-the-scenes look at some of the quirky, superstitious, and time-honored rituals players rely on to stay sharp and bring good luck on the ice.
Hockey Rituals You Didn't Know About
Ever wonder why goalies tap the posts three times before a game? Or why players never step on the lines when entering the rink? Hockey is full of rituals designed to focus the mind and boost confidence.

From lucky socks and pre-game meals to post-win handshake lines, these traditions are woven into the fabric of the sport. The Golden Knights share some of their favorite routines, giving fans a glimpse of the routines that help players stay consistent, confident, and, yes, a little superstitious.

These rituals may seem odd, but in hockey, every detail counts when chasing victory. Watch the Golden Knights bring the heat at T-Mobile Arena or on The Spot Vegas 34 — just remember, even fighting has rules. GO KNIGHTS GO!

