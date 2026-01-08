Star Nursery | 1/8/26

Winter is the perfect time to give your landscape a little TLC. Star Nursery experts Paul Noe and Joey Lynn explain that pruning is the selective removal of plant parts to improve health, control growth, and boost flowering or fruiting.

When pruning, look for dead, broken, or diseased branches, crossing limbs, and weak branch angles. Removing these helps maintain the plant’s natural shape while opening the center for sunlight and airflow, promoting strong new growth.

For hands-on advice, Star Nursery is hosting free pruning seminars on Saturday, January 10 and 17 at 9:00 am at participating locations — sign up at StarNursery.com !

