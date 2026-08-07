Soft Echo | 8/7/26

Las Vegas indie rock band ((Soft Echo)) stopped by the show to talk about their upcoming performance at Doberman Drawing Room on August 14 and what fans can expect from the live show.

Vocalist Zach Ryan and guitarist Taylor Milne also discussed the band's growing momentum, their forthcoming music, and the creative process behind their sound, which they describe as "shoegaze with teeth." The Vegas-born group has shared the stage with artists including The Killers and Third Eye Blind while continuing to build a loyal following with their atmospheric rock sound.