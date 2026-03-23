Sleep Tip of the Day | Best Mattress | 3/23/26

Screens emit blue light that tricks your brain into thinking it’s still daytime. This delays melatonin production and can make it harder to fall asleep when you finally put the device down and try to relax for the night.

Set a screen curfew 60 to 90 minutes before bed and use that time for reading, stretching, journaling, or listening to calming music. If you must use devices, lower the brightness and turn on night mode to reduce the impact on your sleep cycle and help your body prepare naturally for rest.

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