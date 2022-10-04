Sleep Tip Of The Day | 9/26/22
Join us every Monday on Las Vegas Morning Blend for your weekly Sleep Tip!
Posted at 5:21 PM, Oct 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-03 20:21:17-04
Having a hard time getting some rest? These tips can help you get that good night's rest.
- Wake up at the same time, yes even on the weekend.
- Rethink how you wind down, turn off electronics and grab a book.
