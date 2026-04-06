Sleep Tip | 4/6/26

A busy mind can keep you awake long after you lie down and turn off the lights. Practicing simple relaxation techniques helps train your brain to recognize when it’s time to rest and disconnect from daily stress.

Deep breathing, progressive muscle relaxation, guided meditation, and gentle stretching are easy options to try. Repeating the same calming routine each night can make falling asleep feel more natural, consistent, and noticeably easier over time.

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