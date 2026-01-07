Scott Yamamura| 1/7/26

Ready for a financial wake-up call? Scott Yamamura breaks down the Three Financial Epiphanies, simple yet powerful insights that put you in control of your money.

First, see how invested money can double every 10 years. Next, discover the Power of 16 — the huge multiplying effect your money can have when you start early. Finally, learn how delaying even a decade cuts that multiplying power in half.

These three easy-to-grasp rules create ownership, urgency, and confidence, giving you a fresh, empowering view of your finances and the path to growing wealth.

This segment is paid for by ClearCut PR