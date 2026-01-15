Sam & Ash Injury Law | 1/15/26

Car accidents happen when we least expect them, and having the right lawyer can make a huge difference in your case and recovery. Sam Mirejovsky and Ashley Watkins, partners at Sam & Ash Injury Law, explain what to look for when choosing an attorney, from experience and communication to understanding your rights and potential outcomes.

They highlight why trusting the right legal team matters and how proper representation can help you navigate insurance claims, medical bills, and the legal process with confidence. Whether it’s your first accident or a more complex case, their advice helps ensure you make informed choices and get the support you need.

This segment is paid for by Sam & Ash Injury Law