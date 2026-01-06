ROUGE | 1/6/25

The new year heats up at ROUGE: The Sexiest Show in Vegas as country singer and The Biggest Loser finalist Bigg Vinny joins the cast as celebrity guest host from January 1–14, 2026. Performing at The STRAT Hotel, Casino & Tower, Vinny brings his larger-than-life personality, Southern charm, and undeniable star power to one of Las Vegas’ most talked-about shows.

A Nashville-based recording artist, Bigg Vinny first gained national attention on NBC’s The Biggest Loser before building a successful music career with chart-topping singles and international tours. Known for his warmth, humor, and inspiring personal story, he temporarily steps in for ROUGE’s iconic hosts Zion and Poppy Martyn, who are taking a rare and well-earned vacation after an extraordinary run with the show.

