Richard Harris Law Firm | 10/29/25

Richard Harris Law Firm is back with its beloved “Operation Secret Santa,” bringing holiday joy to families in need throughout Las Vegas. Each selected family will receive a Christmas tree and decorations before Thanksgiving, followed by a festive Christmas dinner and wrapped gifts delivered by December 23, 2025. This initiative helps ensure that the season is filled with warmth, cheer, and a sense of community for local families. Nicole Cordero, CMO, encourages viewers to follow Richard Harris Law Firm on social media for updates and heartwarming stories from Operation Secret Santa. Families or community members can also nominate deserving households to be part of this special holiday tradition.

This segment was paid for by Richard Harris Law Firm