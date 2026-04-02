Pick of the Litter | 4/2/26

This week’s Pick of the Litter introduces Oliver, an adorable rescued kitten making his way toward finding a forever home. Morgan Kobernus from PALnv stopped by to share Oliver’s story, along with updates from Rescued Treasures Cat Café, where guests can interact with adoptable cats in a fun, relaxed setting.

The café is expanding its offerings with weekly pottery painting nights every Wednesday, plus monthly open house events. They’re also building an in-house veterinary clinic to support their rescue efforts and partner organizations. With kitten season approaching, the need for fosters and support is growing. Guests can visit PALnv.org to learn more, meet Oliver when he’s ready, and take part in upcoming events.

This segment is paid for by Best Mattress