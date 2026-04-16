Pick of the Litter | 4/16/26

This week’s Pick of the Litter features Rose, an adorable adoptable dog from The Animal Foundation, introduced by Max Blaustein. As temperatures rise, the shelter is preparing for kitten season—its busiest time of year—when thousands of kittens will need foster homes. The Animal Foundation is encouraging the community to get involved by fostering, volunteering, or helping reunite lost pets with their owners.

There are also fun and meaningful ways to help, including short-term dog fostering and family-friendly programs like Book Buddies. Plus, the organization’s biggest fundraiser, Best in Show, returns April 26 at the Thomas & Mack Center, featuring adoptable dogs and raising critical funds for animals in need.

This segment is paid for by Best Mattress