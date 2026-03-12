Pennzoil 400 | 3/12/26

Engines are revving once again as NASCAR returns to Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the highly anticipated Pennzoil 400 weekend. Fans can expect an adrenaline-filled few days featuring top-tier racing and plenty of off-track excitement as drivers battle it out on one of the sport’s most thrilling tracks.

The action begins Saturday, March 14 with the LiUNA NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race, followed by the main event—the Pennzoil 400—on Sunday, March 15. But the fun doesn’t stop there. The weekend also features three nights of dirt track racing from the High Limit Racing Series at The Dirt Track, plus fan-favorite experiences like the Fan Zone, Neon Garage access, driver appearances, vendors, and live entertainment.