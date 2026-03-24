Paddington From Peru | 3/24/26

What started as a vacation in Peru turned into a life-changing love story for Mirelle Radley and a stray dog named Paddington. During her trip, the pup unexpectedly latched onto her, and the two quickly became inseparable. Even after returning home to the UK, Mirelle couldn’t forget him, setting off on a determined journey to reunite and bring Paddington home for good.

Their emotional story has since gone viral, capturing hearts across social media and inspiring animal lovers everywhere. Now, Mirelle is sharing every step of their journey in her upcoming book, Paddington From Peru, set for release in July. It’s a powerful reminder of the unbreakable bond between humans and animals—and how one chance encounter can change everything.