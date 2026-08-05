Oyster Bar | 8/5/26

National Oyster Day is here, and the Oyster Bar at Red Rock is celebrating one of the ocean's most popular delicacies.

Manager Alyse Cunningham joined us to showcase the fresh oysters that have made the restaurant a favorite among seafood lovers. During the segment, she'll explain the different oyster varieties sourced from around the world, offer tips for selecting and shucking oysters, and share recommendations for pairing them with beverages and complementary dishes.

Whether you're a longtime oyster fan or trying them for the first time, it's a fun look at how to enjoy this seafood classic.

