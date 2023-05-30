Olay Body and Secret | 5/29/23
Dermatologist Dr. Alexis Stephens has two products she recommends for summer! Olay Body Wash helps you stay clean and moisturized, while Secret Clinical Antiperspirant keeps you fresh and sweat-free. #PaidForContent
Posted at 7:31 AM, May 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-30 10:31:44-04
Summer is a great time to prioritize your skincare! Dermatologist Dr. Alexis Stephens joined us to share why.
This segment is paid for by Olay Body and Secret
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.