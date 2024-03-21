Nevada Miss Amazing| 3/20/24

The Amplify Event, hosted by Nevada Miss Amazing, took place on Saturday, March 2nd, at Desert Oasis High School. Seven deserving contestants were crowned as Nevada Miss Amazing Queens, earning the opportunity to represent the state at the National Summit in Chicago this summer.

The event showcased 15 participants, all of whom have special needs. Nevada Miss Amazing is committed to empowering women and girls with disabilities aged five and older, fostering confidence, self-esteem, and meaningful friendships within the community.