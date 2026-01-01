NeilBuys.com | 1/1/26

Neil Sackmary, the face of NeilBuys.com, helped ring in the New Year on the first Las Vegas Morning Blend of 2026 with timely advice for viewers ready to reset after the holidays. As many people start the year decluttering their homes, Neil shared expert insight on how gold, coins, jewelry, and collectibles could be worth more than expected.

From identifying hidden treasures to knowing when to sell or hold onto valuables, Neil offered practical guidance for anyone looking to start the year with a little extra cash and a lot less clutter. Open 365 days a year, NeilBuys.com continues to be Southern Nevada’s trusted resource for buying and selling with confidence in the new year.

