Musicians On Call | 1/14/26

Music has a unique way of lifting spirits, and Musicians On Call uses that power to support patients in hospitals and healthcare settings. Volunteer musician David Butler explains how anyone with a love of music can get involved as a Volunteer Guide or Musician, helping deliver moments of comfort and connection when they matter most.

Volunteers perform live or virtually, creating meaningful experiences that can brighten a patient’s day and ease the stress of medical treatment. Simple acts of service, paired with music, can have a profound impact on healing and emotional well-being. Getting involved is easier than many people realize, and the rewards extend far beyond the final note.