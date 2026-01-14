Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

Musicians On Call | 1/14/26

Volunteer musician David Butler shares how Musicians On Call brings comfort, connection, and healing to patients through the power of live and virtual music performances.
Healing Through Music: How Musicians On Call Makes a Difference
Posted

Music has a unique way of lifting spirits, and Musicians On Call uses that power to support patients in hospitals and healthcare settings. Volunteer musician David Butler explains how anyone with a love of music can get involved as a Volunteer Guide or Musician, helping deliver moments of comfort and connection when they matter most.

Volunteers perform live or virtually, creating meaningful experiences that can brighten a patient’s day and ease the stress of medical treatment. Simple acts of service, paired with music, can have a profound impact on healing and emotional well-being. Getting involved is easier than many people realize, and the rewards extend far beyond the final note.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo