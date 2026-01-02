Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Music Lessons Las Vegas | 1/2/26

Patrick Worley, owner of MLLV, welcomes singer &amp; vocal coach Claudia Merrill back to spotlight her work as a performer, teacher, and how Music Lessons Las Vegas connects students with top instructors.
MLLV Spotlight: Opera Singer Claudia Merrill on Teaching and Performing
Patrick Worley, owner of MLLV, explains how Music Lessons Las Vegas makes it easy to connect with professional, vetted music instructors across the valley. He’s joined by Claudia Merrill, an accomplished opera singer, vocal coach, and founder of Grace City Opera Theater.

Claudia shares insight into her voice studio, her performance background, and the wide range of students she works with, from beginners to advanced vocalists. She also explains what drew her to MLLV and how the platform helps musicians grow their studios and reach new students.

Patrick wraps things up by showing viewers how to use MLLV to book lessons with Claudia and other local artists.

