Moneta Health | 1/8/26

Paul Campbell, CEO of Moneta Health, shares practical strategies to boost brain health, sharpness, and resilience in the new year.
New Year, Better Brain Health
January is the perfect time to focus on change — and not just for the body. Paul Campbell, CEO and co-founder of Moneta Health, explains that training your brain is just as important as hitting the gym.

Moneta Health’s innovative program helps people improve memory, focus, and cognitive resilience using research-backed exercises and lifestyle strategies. By integrating simple brain-boosting habits into daily routines, anyone can sharpen their mind and strengthen mental performance.

Campbell shares how small, consistent steps can make a big impact on long-term brain health.

This segment is paid for by Moneta Health

