Meg Tuohey | 3/23/26

When relationships break down, it’s rarely because the love disappears. According to podcast host and relationship expert Meg Tuohey, the real issue is a lack of emotional safety—something many couples overlook until it’s too late.

Tuohey explains that women often carry the emotional weight in relationships and can be the catalyst for meaningful change, even if their partner isn’t fully engaged at first. She emphasizes that emotional resilience is a learned skill, not something you’re simply born with. By moving beyond surface-level conversations and embracing honest, direct communication, couples can begin to rebuild trust and connection. It’s not about perfection—it’s about creating a space where both partners feel seen, heard, and safe.

This segment is paid for by Meg Tuohey