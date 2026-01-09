Marc Saltzman| 1/9/26

CES is once again setting the pace for what’s next in tech, and podcast host Marc Saltzman is on the show floor highlighting some of the most buzzworthy innovations.

ASUS and Lenovo are rolling out powerful new computers built for work, creativity, and everyday performance, while gaming fans can get hands-on with devices designed for faster, more immersive play.

SanDisk is showing off sleek, high-capacity storage solutions perfect for life on the go, and SpotOn is proving tech is for pets too, with a smart dog fence that offers a modern, wireless way to keep dogs safe at home.

This segment is paid for by ASUS, Lenovo, SANDISK, SpotOn